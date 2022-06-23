Southern RO: Mercure hotel to open near the Iron Gates

Hospitality group Accor has signed a franchise agreement for the opening of a Mercure hotel on the Iron Gates Riviera, by the Danube.

The hotel will be operated by the local hospitality company Queens Horeca Management. It is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2023, after significant refurbishment.

It will be the first hotel affiliated to an international chain in the county of Mehedinți, in south-western Romania.

Mercure Porțile de Fier Riviera Hotel & Resort will have 70 rooms and suites, a dining restaurant, a bar and a Privilege lounge. For private and business events, the hotel will also include a 250 sqm conference hall, two small meeting rooms and a foyer. It will also have a 300 sqm SPA & wellness area and an outdoor pool.

The new hotel will be located in Gura Văii, in Drobeta Turnu-Severin. Gura Văii, part of Drobeta Turnu-Severin municipality, is located on the left bank of the Danube River, in the vicinity of the Serbian border, “in a quiet and picturesque natural landscape, right in the middle of the Iron Gates natural park.”

Some of the top touristic attractions nearby include the Iron Gates Hydro Power Plan Museum, Gura Văii Vârciorova Nature Reserve, the Danube Gorge and Ciucaru Mare Mountain.

“A Mercure hotel on the Danube Riviera, one of the country’s most fascinating tourist destinations, further strengthens the attractiveness of the area, draws international tourists, and brings modern industry standards and practices. This agreement will grow and consolidate the Accor network in south-western Romania, a key market for the group in the Eastern Europe region,” Maria Drăgulin, Accor Development Director for Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova and the Czech Republic, said.

“As entrepreneurs and investors in the Mehedinți county, we have always been great supporters of its tourism potential. There are so many valuable experiences we can offer to travelers from Romania and abroad and so many untapped opportunities when it comes to promoting our destination,” Sacha Dragic, main investor and partner of the project, said.

“We chose to join hands with a leading international hospitality group such as Accor, to offer our visitors a world-class hotel and professional services to go with it. Also, we did it to connect our hotel to one of the largest marketing and distribution networks worldwide and to make it visible to travelers from all corners of the globe, planning to develop further the hospitality on the Danube River,” Eduard Koler, investor and representative of Queens Horeca Management, as partner of the project, added.

(Photo courtesy of Accor)

simona@romania-insider.com