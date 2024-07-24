The High IQ Society: Over 600 Mensa members come to Bucharest for annual gathering

More than 600 Mensa members from around the world will arrive in the Romanian capital to participate in EMAG24, the most important European event in the Mensa calendar, held between July 31 and August 4 in Bucharest. This edition's theme is Forum of Cultures.

European Mensas' Annual Gathering, or EMAG, is an annual conference that includes lectures, workshops, and various other activities such as guided tours and visits, offering members the chance to meet like-minded people, learn from each other, and discover the local culture.

Each year, a different European Mensa organization is chosen to host and organize EMAG. The most recent editions were held in Rotterdam (2023), Strasbourg (2022), and Brno (2021). The first edition of EMAG took place in 2008 in Koln, Germany.

More than 600 Mensa members from 44 countries, such as Great Britain, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, South Africa, Australia or Hong Kong, will participate in EMAG24 in Bucharest, for which more than 200 activities are prepared.

EMAG24 will also host the first meeting of the new Mensa International management elected in May 2024. The Executive Committee comprises eight members who deal with all aspects of the organization's operation.

Mensa is a society founded in Oxford, the UK, in 1946 with the aim of identifying and connecting people with very high IQs. At the moment, Mensa International has more than 133,000 members in 100 countries around the world.

Mensa Romania was founded in 1991 and currently has over 600 members from all fields and social categories. Access to the organization is based on an intelligence test that allows participants to determine if they are among the top 2% of the most intelligent people on the planet. The organization's mission is to identify and create a bridge between them.

(Photo source: Mensa Romania)