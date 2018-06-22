Mega Image opens first shop in western Romania city

Supermarket chain Mega Image has opened its first supermarket in the Western Romanian city of Timisoara in western Romania. The store covers 900 sqm and has 6 checkout desks.

The retailer has reached 620 stores in Romania, the majority of them in capital Bucharest, as well as in Cluj – Napoca, Constanta, Ploiesti, Brasov Targoviste and Timisoara, among others. It runs shops under the brands Mega Image, Shop & Go, and Gusturi Romanesti (translated as Romanian Tastes). Mega Image is part of Ahold Delhaize Group.

In 2017, the company opened 69 units and reached a network of over 600 supermarkets and proximity stores. The company also hired about 1,300 people last year, reaching a total headcount of over 10,000, and plans to add another 1,000 this year.

