MedLife, the leader of the private healthcare services market in Romania, posts 24% growth of its consolidated pro forma revenue in the first nine months of 2024

News from Companies

In the first nine months of the year, MedLife recorded a consolidated pro-forma revenue of over RON 2 billion (EUR 400 mln), an increase of 24% compared to the same period in 2023.

As these results confirm the upward trend from the first half of the year, MedLife is expected to become, probably, the first company in the private healthcare sector to exceed half a billion EURO in revenue by the end of 2024.

In the short term, MedLife Group's objectives include the opening of two hospitals in Romania, in Craiova and Timisoara. In the medium term, the company aims to continue its investments at an entrepreneurial pace, focusing on the new major market transactions, as well as on maintaining a profitability and debt policy aligned with investors' expectations.

MedLife (BVB: M), the largest network of private healthcare services in Romania, announces its financial results for the first nine months of the year: a consolidated pro-forma revenue of over two billion RON, a 24% increase compared to the same period of 2023. This confirms the upward trend of the operator registered in the first six months of 2024, increasing the chances that MedLife will become the first company in the private healthcare sector to exceed half a billion EURO in revenue by the end of the current year.

Additionally, the EBITDA margin improved by one percentage point in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period last year, with this improvement remaining steady, highlighting the Group's stability.

The results achieved in the first nine months of 2024 attest to the financial and operational performance of the business, which has been consistently strong. Furthermore, MedLife's positive evolution has been driven by strong demand for high-quality medical services, which has remained steady throughout the year.

"MedLife enjoys strong recognition for the quality of the good doctors in our network nationwide, for our medical technology, and also for the quality of the healthcare act, and throughout 2024, we have reconfirmed that this recognition is well-deserved. This year, we focused on strengthening our presence across the country by acquiring strategic medical units in key regions such as Moldova and Dobrogea. We have invested in expanding our technological and medical capacity – by the end of the year, our network will have the largest number of robotic surgical systems in Romania, and we have laid the groundwork for expanding our expertise in mental health by opening the first two MindCare centers of excellence outside of Bucharest. Moreover, we will end the year with the largest team of certified robotic surgeons in the country. The results from these nine months show that as we raise the bar higher in terms of proximity and quality at all levels, from medical care to technology, the more sought-after we are by doctors, patients, and those who want to benefit from the highest standards in prevention,” said Mihai Marcu, President and CEO of MedLife Group.

Growth for all divisions

All business lines of the Group have performed with an upward trend, with most of them registering double-digit growth compared to the same period of 2023. The top position is held by hospitals, with a 33% increase, followed by laboratories (32%), clinics (22%), and the corporate division (19%), illustrating the demand for medical services, particularly in the prevention area, as highlighted by the results from the first six months. Dental services and pharmacies have also benefitted from increases.

Regarding objectives for the near future, MedLife will maintain its prudent approach to mergers and acquisitions, while remaining open to new development opportunities, both domestically and in neighboring countries. Short-term strategic goals include the completion of ongoing projects, such as the expansion of MedLife Medical Park, and the opening of hospitals in Timisoara and Craiova, which are expected to be operational by the end of the year. In the medium term, the company aims to continue its investments at an entrepreneurial pace, both through acquisitions and organic growth, with a focus on the new major transactions in the market, while maintaining a profitability and debt policy aligned with investors’ expectations.

Currently, MedLife Group has the largest diagnostic and treatment network in Romania, providing services to over 6.5 million unique patients who have benefited from prevention, wellness, treatment, and hospitalization services.

*This is a press release.