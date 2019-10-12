Healthcare provider MedLife acquires oncology hospital in central Romania

Romanian healthcare provider MedLife has acquired 100% of OncoCard Brașov hospital, in central Romania, one of the largest private centers for oncology diagnosis and treatment in the country.

Established in 2012, OncoCard includes an ambulatory care unit, an oncology surgery section, hematology, radiology, and medical screening units, and its own test lab, used for the admitted patients.

Since the opening of the hospital to the present, the unit received investments amounting to EUR 24 million. In 2018, the company had a consolidated turnover of RON 41.8 million (EUR 8.7 million).

“OncoCard completes the oncology services we already provide to patients in the surgery sections of the MedLife hospitals and becomes the first integrated oncology center in Brașov, and the second at group level, after the one in Sibiu. […] It is an interest area for us and we are not ruling out the consistent investments, in the coming years, in excellent oncology treatment at national level,” Mihai Marcu, president and CEO of MedLife, said.

The transaction is to be analyzed by the Competition Council. Once approved, it could turn into the most important transaction of the year at the group level.

By taking over OncoCard, MedLife Group reaches a portfolio of 27 acquired companies.

The most recent acquisition done by MedLife was that of the Micromedica medical center.

(Photo courtesy of MedLife)

