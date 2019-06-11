MedLife strengthens top position in Romania's healthcare services market with new acquisition

MedLife, the leader of the private healthcare market in Romania, has strengthened its position in the eastern part of the country by buying 100% of Micromedica, one of the most important providers of private medical services in this part of the country with a turnover of nearly EUR 4 million last year.

The financial details of the deal were not released, but public information indicates local investors Dorel-Ionel Botez and Margareta Botez as the former owners of Micromedica.

“Over 95% of Romanians can already reach a MedLife clinic or hospital within an hour by car […] and we hope to announce further acquisitions by the end of the year,” said Mihai Marcu, president and CEO of MedLife.

Micromedica operates six medical units in Piatra Neamț, Bacău, Roman, Bicaz, Roznov, and Târgu Neamț, and covers over 28 medical specialties, medical imaging and laboratory services.

Micromedica is the 26th acquisition conducted by MedLife group on the local market. In September, MedLife increased an existing syndicated loan facility by EUR 24 million to finance new acquisitions in the country and abroad.

(Photo source: the company)