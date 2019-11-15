Romania Insider
Romanian healthcare services group MedLife reports 20% higher revenues in Jan-Sep
15 November 2019
MedLife Group, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, reported consolidated sales of RON 711 million (EUR 150 million) in the first nine months of this year, up by 22.7% compared to the same period of 2018.

The group’s clinics increased their sales by 30% while hospitals were up 23%. The corporate division also saw 19% higher sales and the laboratories increased their revenues by 16%, according to the group’s report.

“The first 9 months of this year were very dynamic, and the results were in line with the initial estimates and significantly above the market growth rate. Additionally, we have developed an intense acquisition program, already announcing 5 acquisitions since the beginning of this year and preparing for other important transactions, which we hope to announce by the end of this year,” said Mihai Marcu, President and CEO of MedLife Group.

In the period to come, MedLife aims to open new own units, while developing new business lines.

“We also invest in large-scale projects both on the medical technology side, and on the digital and online side, and we believe that we have reached the stage where we need to take the Romanians’ experience with the medical system to a new level,” added Marcu.

By the end of 2019, MedLife could become the first group of medical services in Romania to exceed sales of EUR 200 million, according to group representatives.

(Photo source: the company)

