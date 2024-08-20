Politics

Romania’s Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu reportedly decides to join presidential race

20 August 2024

Marcel Ciolacu, Romania’s prime minister and leader of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD), reportedly announced party colleagues of his decision to join this year’s presidential race. In an audio message quoted by G4media.ro, he said the decision would be discussed at the PSD Congress on Saturday when he will also present his “plan for Romania.”

“After consulting with many of you, I have decided to run for president of Romania. I wanted you to learn this from me, not from the TV, because we will debate this decision on Saturday at the PSD Congress,” Ciolacu says in the audio message.

“We have the best team for Romania, as we have shown in all the elections in the last 4 years. I am sure that together we will be able to win back the presidency after 20 years,” he adds.

The PSD leader has also reportedly recorded a video in which he will publicly announce his decision to run.

On Monday, August 19, Marcel Ciolacu announced the launch of a platform aimed at developing a four-year plan for Romania based on ideas proposed by Romanians. 

“We are launching this platform through which we want to collect proposals in every important area, from health, education, work and environment to economy, transport, agriculture and justice,” Ciolacu said.

The first round of the presidential elections was set for November 24, while the second round is to be held on December 8. In the meantime, Romanians will also vote in the parliamentary elections on December 1.

Senate speaker Nicolae Ciucă, the leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) - PSD’s junior ruling partner, also confirmed that he would run for president. The list of candidates also includes USR president and Câmpulung-Muscel mayor Elena Lasconi and the leader of the far-right party AUR George Simion.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Politics

