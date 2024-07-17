Politics

Romanian prime minister Ciolacu mocks potential tandem between former PM Ciuca and president Iohannis

17 July 2024

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu (PSD) mocked the possibility of president Klaus Iohannis running for the prime minister seat this autumn in tandem with former prime minister and Liberal Party (PNL) leader Nicolae Ciuca, who has already announced his bid for presidency

“I have no problem (with Iohannis becoming prime minister – e.n.), but he must first win the elections,” Ciolacu said, according to News.ro

The Social Democrat leader also mocked his coalition partner Ciuca for announcing his candidacy during a visit to Washington, adding that if he makes a similar announcement, he will make it in Bucharest. 

The PSD leader is expected to launch his presidential campaign after a party congress in August. 

Tensions between coalition partners PSD and PNL have mounted after the local elections in June, as both parties announced plans to have their own presidential candidates. 

PSD holds a significant lead over PNL in the polls for the parliamentary elections, but the presidential race is more complicated because of the potential involvement of NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana, who could run as an independent. Geoana is a former leader of PSD and lost the presidential elections in 2009 to Traian Basescu.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

