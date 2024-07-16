Romanian Senate president Nicolae Ciucă announces presidential bid

The head of the Romanian Senate and leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Nicolae Ciucă, announced in a recent interview that he will run for president. He still needs the party’s approval before becoming the official candidate, but chances are very high that he will obtain it, he said.

"I will run because I am the president of PNL, but first of all, I need to get the party's approval," Nicolae Ciucă said, adding that he will go to "all the PNL branches to earn their trust."

"I believe very much in my chance, PNL's chance. I have confidence in the strength of PNL, and this will be seen," Ciucă continued, cited by G4Media.

In the last few days, the Senate president participated in the NATO Summit in Washington. He has also been featured on huge billboards promoting his new book, placed along the country’s highways. He was also promoted online with videos about his life and military experience.

Party leaders repeatedly confirmed that PNL should have its own candidate and not back the candidate of coalition allies PSD (Social Democrats). Attacks between the two parties increased as the rift became obvious, but the coalition has remained together.

PSD is expected to decide its own presidential candidate at the party congress in the following period. Party leader and prime minister Marcel Ciolacu is a favorite in the internal race.

Aside from the two main center-left and center-right parties, other candidates have also announced their bids or have been selected by their parties as candidates. The list includes USR president and Campulung mayor Elena Lasconi and the leader of far-right party AUR George Simion.

NATO deputy secretary Mircea Geoana is expected to announce a run for president as an independent.

Another independent is former minister of justice Ana Birchall, who is currently running for president. Far-right politician Diana Şoşoacă, recently elected as an MEP, also announced that she is running for president of Romania.

UDMR, the party of the Hungarian minority in Romania, said it will have a candidate of its own as well.

The first round of the presidential elections was set for November 24, while the second round is to be held on December 8. In the meantime, Romanians will also vote in the parliamentary elections on December 1.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)