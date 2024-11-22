Four German political foundations launch matching platform for undecided Romanian voters

Undecided voters in Romania, or those who doubt their choice, can find out what party best matches their political opinions with the help of an online platform (eucucinevotez.eu), where they are invited to answer several questions. The parties had to answer some questions in advance.

Once the questionnaire has been completed, the application calculates the differences between the user's opinions and the positions of the political parties and displays the party with the most similar views. In addition, users can explore how their opinions on different topics match those of the parties.

The following parties have been asked for details of their policy positions: PSD, PNL, USR, UDMR, FD, PMP, Reper, Demos, Sens, AUR, and S.O.S. Romania.

Following the model of a similar platform in Germany (Wahl-O-Mat), supported by the Federal Foundation for Political Education, the four German political foundations present in Romania - Friedrich Ebert, Konrad Adenauer, Friedrich Naumann, and Hanns Seidel - have joined forces with the local partner, the Fair Vote Coalition (Coaliția pentru Vot Corect), to make this useful tool available to voters in the parliamentary elections on December 1.

"Who should I vote for?/Eu cu vine votez?" is an initiative to empower Romanian voters ahead of the parliamentary elections.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Romania)