Politics

Four German political foundations launch matching platform for undecided Romanian voters

22 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Undecided voters in Romania, or those who doubt their choice, can find out what party best matches their political opinions with the help of an online platform (eucucinevotez.eu), where they are invited to answer several questions. The parties had to answer some questions in advance.

Once the questionnaire has been completed, the application calculates the differences between the user's opinions and the positions of the political parties and displays the party with the most similar views. In addition, users can explore how their opinions on different topics match those of the parties. 

The following parties have been asked for details of their policy positions: PSD, PNL, USR, UDMR, FD, PMP, Reper, Demos, Sens, AUR, and S.O.S. Romania.

Following the model of a similar platform in Germany (Wahl-O-Mat), supported by the Federal Foundation for Political Education, the four German political foundations present in Romania - Friedrich Ebert, Konrad Adenauer, Friedrich Naumann, and Hanns Seidel - have joined forces with the local partner, the Fair Vote Coalition (Coaliția pentru Vot Corect), to make this useful tool available to voters in the parliamentary elections on December 1.

"Who should I vote for?/Eu cu vine votez?" is an initiative to empower Romanian voters ahead of the parliamentary elections.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Romania)

Tags
ROelections2024
Normal
Politics

Four German political foundations launch matching platform for undecided Romanian voters

22 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Undecided voters in Romania, or those who doubt their choice, can find out what party best matches their political opinions with the help of an online platform (eucucinevotez.eu), where they are invited to answer several questions. The parties had to answer some questions in advance.

Once the questionnaire has been completed, the application calculates the differences between the user's opinions and the positions of the political parties and displays the party with the most similar views. In addition, users can explore how their opinions on different topics match those of the parties. 

The following parties have been asked for details of their policy positions: PSD, PNL, USR, UDMR, FD, PMP, Reper, Demos, Sens, AUR, and S.O.S. Romania.

Following the model of a similar platform in Germany (Wahl-O-Mat), supported by the Federal Foundation for Political Education, the four German political foundations present in Romania - Friedrich Ebert, Konrad Adenauer, Friedrich Naumann, and Hanns Seidel - have joined forces with the local partner, the Fair Vote Coalition (Coaliția pentru Vot Corect), to make this useful tool available to voters in the parliamentary elections on December 1.

"Who should I vote for?/Eu cu vine votez?" is an initiative to empower Romanian voters ahead of the parliamentary elections.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Romania)

Tags
ROelections2024
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 November 2024
Politics
Romania, Bulgaria closer to full Schengen accession after key talks with Austria and Hungary
22 November 2024
Tech
AROBS tests AlertBox prototype connecting Starlink and Iridium to Romania’s emergency response systems
22 November 2024
Tech
Romania to host regional research hub for hydrogen-based technologies, minister says
22 November 2024
Startup
Fintech Fagura raises EUR 1 mln to boost financial ecosystem for freelancers and entrepreneurs in CEE
22 November 2024
Politics
Almost 1.8 million Bucharest residents called to vote in local referendum this Sunday
22 November 2024
Politics
Four German political foundations launch matching platform for undecided Romanian voters
22 November 2024
Energy
EC allows Romania to pay subsidies to energy-intensive industrial consumers
21 November 2024
Politics
Romania's 2024 presidential elections: Voting outside of the country starts on November 22