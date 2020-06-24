US insurer rents 1,300 sqm in Bucharest for opening new office

Mass Mutual, a US insurance company with annual revenues of almost USD 29 billion in 2019, has rented 1,300 sqm of offices on the 15th floor of the Orhideea Towers building developed by Austrian group CA Immo in western Bucharest. This space can accommodate 150 employees.

Mass Mutual plans to recruit 100 people this year, according to sources in the real estate market quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

According to market estimates, the US company will invest more than EUR 1 mln in opening the Bucharest office, taking into account the layout, salaries, and start-up costs.

The Mass Mutual office in Romania could work on the company's software that helps create insurance products and assess the risks associated with various products.

