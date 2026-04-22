A rare collection of photographs of Marilyn Monroe will be showcased at the 25th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), marking 100 years since the birth of the Hollywood icon. The exhibition, titled Dear Marilyn, will be open to the public from June 4 to 21 at the Cluj-Napoca Art Museum, with free entry.

The exhibition brings together images captured by Sam Shaw, one of the most influential photographers of 1950s Hollywood and a close collaborator of Monroe.

At its center is the legendary photograph taken during the filming of The Seven Year Itch, featuring the actress standing above a subway grate with her white dress billowing - one of the most recognizable images in pop culture.

Alongside this iconic shot, visitors will be able to explore a more intimate side of Monroe through behind-the-scenes images, candid moments at home and on the streets of New York, as well as photographs taken on the beach. The selection draws inspiration from the volume Dear Marilyn: The Unseen Letters and Photographs, which includes previously unpublished materials and excerpts from Shaw’s journals.

The festival will also feature a special screening of Some Like It Hot, directed by Billy Wilder, presented in a 4K digital restoration. The film remains one of the most celebrated comedies in cinema history, starring Monroe alongside Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon.

Organizers said the exhibition is part of a broader international tribute marking Monroe’s centenary, alongside initiatives by institutions such as the Cinematheque Française and the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Sam Shaw (1912–1999) was one of the most influential American photographers of the 20th century, known for capturing Hollywood from the inside in a direct, unvarnished style. Trained in photojournalism and a contributor to publications such as Life, he rejected the rigid aesthetics of studio photography in favor of spontaneous images shaped by natural light and genuine proximity to his subjects, TIFF organizers said.

Shaw’s privileged access to film sets and personal relationships with artists allowed him to capture not just stars, but people in moments of vulnerability and authenticity. His photographs offer a remarkable record of Hollywood’s golden age, playing a decisive role in shaping how it endures in collective memory today.

Further details about the Transilvania IFF.25 program are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, with festival passes already available online.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: TIFF organizers)