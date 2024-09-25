Mark Twain International School brings its newest campus to Cosmopolis

News from Companies

Mark Twain International School, a globally recognized educational institution, will open one of its most spacious campuses in the Cosmopolis neighborhood.

The total area of the project will be double the size which was initially announced at the signing of the partnership. Subsequently, as opposed to 4,000 square meters of constructed space, there will be 8,000 square meters distributed across 4 levels of ultramodern buildings. Additionally, instead of 4,000 square meters of outdoor spaces, the campus will now boast 8,000 square meters for courtyards, sports fields, relaxation and play areas, a garden, and parking spaces.

“The cumulative investment of over 10 million Euros in this educational campus is proof of our shared commitment to education, values, and performance. We are pleased to offer the children of over 15,000 residents in the Cosmopolis neighborhood and those living in all nearby areas, starting from the next school year, access to premium education services, right near their homes. Mark Twain International School is already a benchmark for success and the recognition of excellence, and the Cosmopolis campus will further strengthen the northern area of the Capital as a top educational hub,” said Ozan Tuncer, CEO of Cosmopolis.

In the 9 months since the partnership between Cosmopolis and Mark Twain International School was announced, Opus Development – the developer – has managed to complete the initial concept, design, technical study, obtain the necessary permits and approvals, and has already completed the first phases of construction.

“This is a very important chapter for Mark Twain International School, through which, alongside Morphosis Capital, our dynamic partners, we bring the vision and spirit of successful education to the vibrant Cosmopolis community and the surrounding areas. The fulfillment of this aspiration, to develop an ultramodern school campus for students in the area, was only made possible through the excellent collaboration with Opus Development, the creators of the brilliant residential phenomenon, Cosmopolis. We are eager to complete the construction and launch the new campus for the 2025-2026 school year, and then to continue to explore and implement, together with our partners at Cosmopolis, new ways of collaboration to support the community of students, teachers, and parents at Mark Twain International School Cosmopolis.

Thus, we will introduce high-performance school programs, state-of-the-art facilities, joint educational projects, scholarship support offers, digitalization, projects utilizing artificial intelligence, and many more,” said Anca Macovei Vlăsceanu, Founding Director of Mark Twain International School and CEO of Mark Twain International Education Romania.

The agreement signed between the two parties is a long-term commitment that includes the opening of international-level educational units. The campus will include a kindergarten, primary school, middle school, and high school, ensuring adequate coverage of all educational cycles.

"Naturally, we will begin with Preschool and Primary School classes, to then expand our education offer organically throughout the entire K-12 cycle – to include Middle and High School programs,” stated Dr. Matthew D. Wilkens, General Director of Mark Twain International School Romania.

The Mark Twain Cosmopolis campus will feature bright and spacious classrooms, a library, a media center, science laboratories, language labs, IT labs, creative activity rooms, a music studio, visual arts and theater rooms, as well as counseling, conference, and meeting rooms.

The campus buildings will include a gym, changing rooms, kitchens, a medical office, an infirmary, and bedrooms for preschoolers.

“We will focus on the design of green spaces and playgrounds to provide students with a welcoming and relaxing outdoor extension where they can play as well as learn surrounded by nature, outside the classrooms of the school building.

The campus will feature both an indoor multifunctional sports field suitable for sports such as football, basketball or volleyball, as well as a spacious outdoor multifunctional field that will allow for these sports to be played outside. The plans also include an athletics track, gardens, and designated picnic areas,” says Dan Macovei Vlăsceanu, Founding Director of Mark Twain International School and CEO of Mark Twain International Education Romania.

Energy efficiency is a key focus area within this project. All buildings in the Mark Twain campus in Cosmopolis will be sustainable structures that will utilize photovoltaic solar panels.

Mark Twain International School is one of the most prestigious private educational institutions in Romania and is the first school in the country to offer a dual curriculum, providing both national and international education programs, in both bilingual and full English-language divisions. The institution, which holds over 14 accreditations and has produced more than 250 county and national Academic Olympic winners, was designated in 2023 as “The Most Progressive School in Romania” by The Education View Center for Excellence USA. Over 5,000 students from Romania and 60 other countries have attended Mark Twain International School.

Cosmopolis is the largest residential project in Romania built after 1989. With over 15,000 residents, the community of Cosmopolis is comparable to the populations of the towns of Râșnov or Vatra Dornei, and it has a greater number of residents than the cities of Otopeni, Sinaia, or Gura Humorului. Plans for expansion in Cosmopolis will continue in the coming years. By 2035, the developer estimates a total of over 12,000 housing units and a community of more than 35,000 people.

Investments in Cosmopolis have reached over 455 million euros to date. The neighborhood features nearly 60 outdoor swimming pools, 4 parks, 4 playgrounds, 1 Orthodox church, 1 mosque, a medical center (Affidea Cosmopolis), and the largest retail park in the northern part of the capital (Cosmopolis Plaza).

Additionally, among the facilities in Cosmopolis are a private beach by the nearby natural lake, sports fields (1 football field and 1 private tennis court), 24/7 security and surveillance services for the neighborhood—provided by both security teams and fixed surveillance cameras—transport services to and from Pipera, a fitness center (Cosmopolis Gold Gym), an office for local taxes and fees, an auto service (ITP and tire repair), and a car wash.

*This si a Press release.