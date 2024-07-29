Mark Twain International School appoints new Managing Director as the founders shift their focus to strategic development

News from Companies

Mark Twain International School (MTIS), the first private educational institution in Romania offering a dual curriculum, is undergoing a leadership transition. The school has appointed Dr. Matthew D. Wilkens as the new Managing Director. Founders Anca and Dan Macovei Vlăsceanu, who have led the institution for 29 years, are stepping down from their executive roles to focus on the school's strategic development and national expansion plans in collaboration with partners from Morphosis Capital.

Dr. Matthew D. Wilkens has a strong background and extensive international experience in education and leadership. He holds a PhD in Global Leadership & Change from Pepperdine University, a 4-Year Certificate in School Leadership & Management from Harvard University; MA in Education and BSc in Business & Management from Pepperdine University; and a California Multiple-Subject Teaching Credential. In his previous experiences, he has served as Head of School at Westview School of Arts and Technology, Acting Director at Rolling Hills Prep and Renaissance Schools, and Dean of Students at John Hopkins. Most recently, Dr. Wilkens served as a Superintendent for the 5 000 students at Dar Jana International Schools in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

„As of July, Dan and I have stepped down from our executive positions at Mark Twain International School to assume our new roles as Founding Directors of MTIS. In this capacity, we will focus on strategic development and national expansion plans, including developing a new Flagship Campus in Balotești and a new Cosmopolis Campus în Ștefăneștii de Jos, with construction set to begin soon for both. Additionally, we will continue to serve as CEOs of Mark Twain International Education and coordinate the Romania Education Alliance platform. This initiative aims to attract like-minded schools and enhance pre-university educational performance in Romania. Throughout this transition, we will continue to support the entire MTIS team. We are confident that Dr. Matthew D. Wilkens, with his experience, expertise, and dedication, will greatly contribute to the school's growth and success in the coming years”, said Anca Macovei Vlăsceanu, Founder Mark Twain IS & CEO Mark Twain International Education / Romania Education Alliance.

„As the new Director general/Head of School of Mark Twain International School, I am thrilled to build upon the strong foundation and remarkable achievements established by its distinguished founders. My goal is to uphold and promote core values, including global citizenship, innovative learning, and active participation in the school community. I aim to expand MTIS's influence nationally, both in my role as Director and as Superintendent within the Romania Education Alliance platform. We will focus on training future educational leaders with a global perspective and fostering an inclusive environment that celebrates diversity. I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated teachers to encourage student-led research and adopt modern teaching methods. It is an honor to be part of the MTIS community, and I am committed to supporting innovation and academic excellence”, said Dr. Matthew D. Wilkens, Managing Director Mark Twain IS.

Mark Twain International School is set to invest approximately €15 million following the acquisition of a majority stake by private equity fund Morphosis Capital II and Belgian fund Vybros Capital Partners, from Romanian entrepreneurs Anca and Dan Macovei Vlăsceanu. The investment will support the school's expansion in Bucharest and other major Romanian cities, both through the establishment of new educational institutions and potential acquisitions of existing private education centers.

In its 29 years of activity, Mark Twain IS has constantly evolved, offering premium and integrated education, from preschool to high school, taught exclusively in English or in a bilingual English-Romanian format. Currently, Mark Twain IS holds a consistent portfolio of over 14 national and international accreditations, national and international distinctions awarded to the school for outstanding achievements, and the title of "The Most Progressive School of Romania," awarded by The Education View, Center for Excellence, in 2023. Mark Twain IS is one of the few private schools in Romania that offers its students the opportunity to choose between taking the National or International Baccalaureate Exam, offering a dual pre-university program, optimal teacher-student ratio, multiple focused projects on STEM, arts, sports and social responsibility, strong emphasis on teacher professional development, and over 40 extracurricular subjects in addition to the core curriculum. Mark Twain IS operates in two green campuses near the Băneasa Forest: the Junior Campus, dedicated to pre-school and primary school children, and the Secondary Campus, where middle school and high school students study.

Between 1995 and 2024, over 5,000 students from Romania and 60 other countries attended programs at Mark Twain IS. Currently, Mark Twain IS has approximately 650 students, of which 60% come from Romanian or mixed families, and the remaining 40% represent over 45 nationalities.

Since 2009 to the present day, Mark Twain IS graduates have been admitted, many with merit scholarships, to continue their undergraduate and postgraduate education in over 150 renowned universities in Romania and in over 25 countries around the world (UCLA, Stanford, Cambridge, London School of Economics, Berklee Boston, Guildhall School London, EH Lausanne, Babeș-Bolyai Cluj, to name but a few).

Mark Twain International School is a private, independent, co-educational school with an impressive dual curriculum offer, Bilingual and English-only, for students from around the world. Mark Twain IS offers its students a high-performing, supportive, innovative learning environment tailored to their individual needs, backgrounds and goals, which will stimulate their lifelong curiosity and desire for knowledge and ensure their success, confidence and creativity in tomorrow's world. The school is accredited by the International Baccalaureate to teach all three exciting educational programs, and is fully accredited by the Romanian Ministry of Education.

