Romanian Social Democrat PM Marcel Ciolacu supports presidential candidate Elena Lasconi

Social Democrat (PSD) prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced his support for USR leader Elena Lasconi in the second round of the presidential elections following the release of declassified documents alleging illegal foreign funding in the campaign of far-right presidential candidate Călin Georgescu.

The documents, disclosed by Romania's Supreme Defense Council (CSAT) on December 4, suggest that Georgescu received undeclared external financing and involved state actors in his campaign. Marcel Ciolacu, who also ran for president but didn't make it to the second round, stated he refrained from addressing the matter publicly earlier to comply with legal constraints but emphasized the gravity of the recent findings.

"In light of this reality, I will support Mrs. Elena Lasconi in the second round of the presidential elections. I have already initiated the formation of a pro-European parliamentary and governmental majority to back Mrs. Lasconi in the December 8 vote," Ciolacu announced.

He also noted that the documents published on Wednesday show that Călin Georgescu artificially boosted his campaign exposure by bypassing the legal framework. "I hope the authorities act on this evidence, and those responsible are held accountable," he stated.

Thus, Ciolacu, who described himself as the most affected candidate in the race by Georgescu's alleged unlawful actions, declared his intention to support Lasconi, leader of the reformist Union Save Romania (USR), in the decisive election round on December 8.

Marcel Ciolacu thus joins other political leaders who officially voiced their support for reformist presidential candidate Elena Lasconi. Among them are the Liberals' acting president, Ilie Bolojan, and Kelemen Hunor, the president of the Hungarian minority party UDMR.

Also on Wednesday, Romania's mainstream centrist parties, namely the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL), the reformist Union Save Romania (USR), and the party of the ethnic Hungarian minority UDMR, plus the parliamentary minorities, signed a declaration vowing to keep Romania on a pro-European and pro-NATO path.

The alliance aims to leave out far-right parties, which surged to about 33% in the recent parliamentary elections. It is also seen as a counter to the possibility of ultranationalist, pro-Russian candidate Călin Georgescu becoming president after the December 8 presidential elections.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)