Four Romanian parties announce pro-Western alliance

The Social Democratic Party PSD, Liberal Party PNL, Save Romania Union USR, and Hungarian party UDMR, plus the representatives of the minorities in Parliament, which together accumulate more than 60% of the votes in the Parliament after the December 1 elections, signed on December 4 a joint pro-European and Euro-Atlantic declaration that they aim for the stability, modernization, and development of Romania.

"We, the Social Democratic Party, the National Liberal Party, Save Romania Union, the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania, and the representatives of national minorities, as pro-European political parties, declare the [...] formation of a coalition for stability and modernization," the declaration reads, as reported by Ziarul Financiar.

The document reaffirms Romania's European and Euro-Atlantic path, the signatories' commitment to development and reforms (OECD membership, Resilience Facility reforms) and calls all Romanians to "cast an informed and rational vote, choose a pro-European, democratic and safe Romania, and reject isolationism, extremism, and populism."

It is a step in the right direction towards the formation of a government, but not a binding agreement. Illustrating italics rather weak nature, the signatories do not specifically name a particular presidential candidate to be jointly supported in the key ballot on December 8.

After the signing of the declaration by the four parties, USR presidential candidate Elena Lasconi repeated that the Social Democrats are entitled to nominate a prime minister and didn't rule out the possibility of that prime minister being the party leader and incumbent PM Marcel Ciolacu.

The acting Liberal leader Ilie Bolojan, reading the declaration, urged Romanians to go to the polls and choose the European path for the country. He also specified that the negotiations for the formation of a coalition will resume at the beginning of next week – meaning after elections.

However, a win of the pro-Russian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu would seriously question the effects of the December 4 declaration.

