Diversity

SeeYou app connects visually impaired individuals with volunteer guides in Romania

16 May 2025

AMAIS (Association for Alternative Methods of Social Integration) has officially launched the SeeYou mobile app, an innovative platform that connects visually impaired individuals with volunteer guides who can accompany them during everyday activities - from medical appointments or shopping to park strolls or cultural events. 

SeeYou is the first mobile app of its kind in Romania and addresses the lack of urban accessibility that affects over 84,000 people with visual disabilities, according to official data quoted by the developers. By facilitating guided outings, the app helps reduce social isolation and increase the mobility and visibility of visually impaired people in city life.

After a pilot phase in Bucharest, SeeYou is expanding to Cluj-Napoca starting May 23, with the support of the Romanian Association of the Blind’s local branch. The new version of the app introduces key improvements, such as allowing both users and guides to send invitations, an option to match with guides of the same gender for greater comfort, and full English language support for international users.

“[…] SeeYou is an important tool that opens up a world of opportunities and contributes to a more connected social and professional life for people with visual impairments,” said Alex Cucu, AMAIS Tech Lead and one of the app’s developers, who is also visually impaired.

The app is free to use and can be downloaded from Seeyou.ro, Google Play, and the App Store. It allows users to schedule outings based on need or desire - whether it’s a necessary trip to a government office or simply a walk in the park.

Beneficiaries must be over 18 and upload documentation confirming their disability, while all guides are manually verified to ensure safety. Once matched, users can also receive remote help - such as reading printed documents - or even initiate a friendly call if they’re feeling lonely.

So far, over 360 people - both beneficiaries and guides - have used SeeYou to help make cities more inclusive for everyone.

(Photo source: the company)

