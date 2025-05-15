Attractive Romania tourism platform hits 280,000 active users in first year

One year after its launch, Attractive Romania/România Atractivă - part of Romania's first national program dedicated to cultural tourism - announced major milestones, including more than 280,000 active users and over 60,000 downloads of its mobile app. The platform has become the second most popular Romanian tourism app, after Munții Noștri.

Initiated by the Ministry of Investments and European Projects (MIPE) on May 15, 2024, the project features 12 cultural routes crossing the country, connecting visitors with 275 cultural landmarks. The platform is available through its website and a free mobile app.

"The program has helped bring lesser-known stories to light, connect people with local heritage, and showcase places that each tell a unique tale," said Răzvan Popescu, State Secretary at MIPE. He emphasized plans to expand the cultural map of Romania and continue integrating digital tools to enhance tourism experiences.

The app has also generated significant online interest, reaching over 12.4 million people on social media. Nearly 6,000 users have used the My Route/Traseul Meu feature to create personalized lists of attractions, while over 350 cultural events have been promoted through the platform.

Among the most popular routes are the Castle Route, Traditional Gastronomy Route, and the Monasteries of Moldova Route. Other notable routes include those focused on fortified churches, Roman forts, traditional villages, and the Danube Delta cultural landscape.

Top attractions accessed through the platform include Corvin Castle, Apafi Castle, Teleki Castle, Beldy Ladislau Castle in Budila, Ion Ghica Mansion, and Ugron Castle. Culinary highlights such as Flavors and Tastes of Dobrogea and Hercynian Cuisine have also drawn interest.

International users have also shown strong engagement, with most visitors coming from Germany, Hungary, Italy, and France. Domestically, Bucharest, Cluj, and Timiș are the most active counties, followed by Brașov, Iași, Prahova, Constanța, Bihor, and Sibiu.

In its first week, the app ranked third nationally in the "Travel & Local" category and entered the top 10 in several European countries, including Italy, Austria, Denmark, Belgium, Bulgaria, Hungary, France, and the UK.

With a budget exceeding RON 36 million, Attractive Romania is part of the Tourism and Culture component of Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), aimed at promoting 12 national cultural and tourist routes. The main beneficiaries include local authorities, Romanian travelers, and international tourists.

(Photo source: Romania Atractiva)