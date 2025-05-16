Romgaz files lawsuit seeking dissolution of Greenpeace Romania, energy minister says

Romgaz, Romania’s largest natural gas producer, has initiated legal proceedings seeking the dissolution of Greenpeace CEE Romania, citing insolvency and alleged misuse of the organization’s structure to avoid financial accountability, energy minister Sebastian Burduja announced. The lawsuit was filed through Romgaz’s subsidiary involved in the Neptun Deep offshore gas project and registered at the Bucharest District 1 Court.

“The law allows free access to justice and grants Greenpeace legal standing to challenge multi-billion euro projects. Conversely, when such legal actions are found to be unfounded, these NGOs should be held accountable - at least for court costs - if the court so decides. This is the law, and no one is above it,” minister Burduja said.

Greenpeace had previously challenged the Neptun Deep project in court, but their claims were dismissed in civil rulings earlier this year, with Greenpeace ordered to pay RON 380,000 in legal costs.

According to Sebastian Burduja, following the initiation of enforcement proceedings, Romgaz found that Greenpeace Romania “is insolvent, having no assets, movable or immovable property, cash reserves, or any bank accounts.”

“Indeed, Romgaz found that donations solicited from the public to finance Greenpeace’s activities in Romania are collected by another foundation, also named Greenpeace CEE (Central Eastern Europe) Romania, but with a different tax identification number. The Greenpeace CEE (Central Eastern Europe) Romania foundation is insolvent and is used as a front by another legal entity with the same name to evade any form of financial liability prescribed by law,” minister Burduja stated.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Sebastian Burduja)