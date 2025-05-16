Energy

Romgaz files lawsuit seeking dissolution of Greenpeace Romania, energy minister says

16 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romgaz, Romania’s largest natural gas producer, has initiated legal proceedings seeking the dissolution of Greenpeace CEE Romania, citing insolvency and alleged misuse of the organization’s structure to avoid financial accountability, energy minister Sebastian Burduja announced. The lawsuit was filed through Romgaz’s subsidiary involved in the Neptun Deep offshore gas project and registered at the Bucharest District 1 Court.

“The law allows free access to justice and grants Greenpeace legal standing to challenge multi-billion euro projects. Conversely, when such legal actions are found to be unfounded, these NGOs should be held accountable - at least for court costs - if the court so decides. This is the law, and no one is above it,” minister Burduja said.

Greenpeace had previously challenged the Neptun Deep project in court, but their claims were dismissed in civil rulings earlier this year, with Greenpeace ordered to pay RON 380,000 in legal costs.

According to Sebastian Burduja, following the initiation of enforcement proceedings, Romgaz found that Greenpeace Romania “is insolvent, having no assets, movable or immovable property, cash reserves, or any bank accounts.”

“Indeed, Romgaz found that donations solicited from the public to finance Greenpeace’s activities in Romania are collected by another foundation, also named Greenpeace CEE (Central Eastern Europe) Romania, but with a different tax identification number. The Greenpeace CEE (Central Eastern Europe) Romania foundation is insolvent and is used as a front by another legal entity with the same name to evade any form of financial liability prescribed by law,” minister Burduja stated.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Sebastian Burduja)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Romgaz files lawsuit seeking dissolution of Greenpeace Romania, energy minister says

16 May 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romgaz, Romania’s largest natural gas producer, has initiated legal proceedings seeking the dissolution of Greenpeace CEE Romania, citing insolvency and alleged misuse of the organization’s structure to avoid financial accountability, energy minister Sebastian Burduja announced. The lawsuit was filed through Romgaz’s subsidiary involved in the Neptun Deep offshore gas project and registered at the Bucharest District 1 Court.

“The law allows free access to justice and grants Greenpeace legal standing to challenge multi-billion euro projects. Conversely, when such legal actions are found to be unfounded, these NGOs should be held accountable - at least for court costs - if the court so decides. This is the law, and no one is above it,” minister Burduja said.

Greenpeace had previously challenged the Neptun Deep project in court, but their claims were dismissed in civil rulings earlier this year, with Greenpeace ordered to pay RON 380,000 in legal costs.

According to Sebastian Burduja, following the initiation of enforcement proceedings, Romgaz found that Greenpeace Romania “is insolvent, having no assets, movable or immovable property, cash reserves, or any bank accounts.”

“Indeed, Romgaz found that donations solicited from the public to finance Greenpeace’s activities in Romania are collected by another foundation, also named Greenpeace CEE (Central Eastern Europe) Romania, but with a different tax identification number. The Greenpeace CEE (Central Eastern Europe) Romania foundation is insolvent and is used as a front by another legal entity with the same name to evade any form of financial liability prescribed by law,” minister Burduja stated.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Sebastian Burduja)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 May 2025
Cinema
Romanian film review – European Film Festival. A Selection: Lovers, Pranksters, and Ghosts
16 May 2025
Politics
Politico: Trump admin took Romania’s cancelled elections into consideration regarding Visa Waiver
16 May 2025
Energy
Romgaz files lawsuit seeking dissolution of Greenpeace Romania, energy minister says
16 May 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right presidential candidate George Simion embroiled in several scandals ahead of vote
16 May 2025
Politics
Sebastian Stan, David Popovici urge Romanians to vote in presidential runoff
15 May 2025
Macro
Romania’s GDP stagnates in Q1 2025 with slowed 0.2% growth
15 May 2025
Culture
Attractive Romania tourism platform hits 280,000 active users in first year
15 May 2025
People
Romanian entrepreneur who helped build London’s financial district honored with Star of Romania Order