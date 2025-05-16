Politics
Video

Sebastian Stan, David Popovici urge Romanians to vote in presidential runoff

16 May 2025

Hollywood actor Sebastian Stan and swimming champion David Popovici, two of Romania’s most prominent international figures, have called on Romanians to vote in Sunday’s presidential runoff, where independent candidate and Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan faces George Simion, the leader of the far-right party AUR.

Sebastian Stan, who won a Golden Globe for Best Actor and was awarded the Silver Bear in Berlin for A Different Man (2024), appeared in a video message encouraging citizens to head to the polls. He also revealed that his choice is Nicușor Dan.

In the video message shared on social media, he says, “Come vote! It won’t be easy, but it will be Nicușor! Romania, I love you!”

Meanwhile, David Popovici, one of the world’s top competitive swimmers and a symbol of Romania’s rising generation, also addressed his message via social media. In a video, Popovici said he had long considered whether he was ready to speak out publicly on such a topic, but ultimately felt compelled to act. 

“I’m not alone in this country, and I care,” he said. “My message is simple: Go vote! Now it matters more than ever to use this right for our future here.”

Popovici also emphasized his commitment to staying in Romania during his athletic career but said that was only possible in a politically healthy country “that makes promises and strives to keep them.”

“Everyone has something to do with politics, whether you’re a student, engineer, mechanic, or poet. Politics affects us all - from the air we breathe to the safety we feel on the street,” the star swimmer also said.

He closed with a metaphor from his own field: “To win a race, you have to show up first. This isn’t just my race - it’s ours. Thank you for listening, and don’t forget: Go vote!”

At the end of the video, as Popovici steps out of frame, an equation can be seen written on the board - which could hint at Nicușor Dan’s background as a mathematician.

Star handballer Cristian Neagu also urged Romanians to vote in the presidential elections. "I'm definitely going to vote, I think it's an important week for our country. I really want to encourage people to go vote and to be as responsible as possible," she said, as reported by Europafm.ro.

The second round of Romania’s presidential election takes place this Sunday, May 18, and the polls have so far shown a tight race. The diaspora vote unfolds over three days - May 16, 17, and 18 - under Romanian election law.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rochu2008/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

