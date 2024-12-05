Romanian investors protest presidential candidate Calin Georgescu's rhetoric against foreign companies

The head of the Romanian investors' association Concordia, Dan Sucu, in a press conference on December 4, assured that the members of his association can not agree with the rhetoric circulated by presidential candidate Calin Georgescu against foreign companies and urged for full transparency regarding the visibly strong financing for Georgescu's campaign.

Dan Sucu said that according to estimates of experts, the online campaign for Calin Georgescu involved expenditures of around EUR 50 million, while Georgescu's team claims that no expenditure was done.

Later in the day, the Romanian Presidency declassified the reports from the intelligence services SRI and SIE concluding that there was illegal financing on the TikTok platform as well as favoritism from the social media app for Georgescu.

"We know the normal costs of transmitting over 100 million posts in a day. And we estimate that what has been spent so far exceeds EUR 50 million. There are days when, according to our simple calculations, more than EUR 3 million are spent on posts alone," Dan Sucu said in a press conference held at the Palace of the Parliament, together with the leader of the reformist party USR, presidential candidate Elena Lasconi, and other Romanian businessmen.

"Before voting, I would like to know who invested all this money. Because we have to be informed when we vote. We must know these things. Probably, the Romanian authorities must disclose what is happening there and who, because otherwise, we stick to the opinion that there may be highly controversial people who are behind these sums of money," stated Sucu, as reported by Economica.net.

He added: "Communication costs are clear. We know them. We bump into them every day. We are not some politician's piggy banks. We are people who built our businesses from scratch, who address hundreds of thousands, millions of customers. We do not depend on the state budget or anything else. We are business people who know all these components, and we do not understand who bears these costs. And someone should clarify these things."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)