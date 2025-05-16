Paris Hilton sends message to Romanian fans ahead of festival in Craiova

Video

Paris Hilton, who will be present at IntenCity Craiova, a festival organized this summer between June 26–29, sent a message to her fans in Romania.

"I'm excited to perform at the IntenCity Festival on June 28. It's going to be so much fun! See you there," Paris Hilton told those who will come to Craiova.

Hilton, 44, is a famous socialist and businesswoman. Her first album, Paris, was released in 2006 and gave the audience the hit "Stars are Blind." Infinite Icon, Hilton's second album, made multiple Billboard charts in 2024. In 2022, Paris performed as a DJ at the same IntenCity Festival.

"She will most likely also visit the Hilton Hotel which is under construction on Calea București. She is preparing a fiery DJ set for the festival," Craiova mayor Olguta Vasilescu said.

Organizers say IntenCity is the first festival in Romania that brings together several iconic music styles into a single unique experience: oldies, Latino, pop, hip hop, and electronic music. Major names such as J Balvin, G-Eazy, Timmy Trumpet, Tyga, and Foster the People will take the main stage, alongside renowned Romanian artists like B.U.G. Mafia, Loredana & Friends, Damian Drăghici & Brothers, Speak, as well as Cyril and Henrique Camacho & Opera Română Craiova.

On the secondary stage, located in the Polivalent Hall, Puya, Eran Hersh, Ian, Șatra B.E.N.Z., CTC, Erika Isac, Guess Who, NANE, and RAVA will perform.

(Photo source: Facebook/IntenCity Festival)