Entertainment

Romania’s Transylvania region on Lonely Planet list of best Halloween destinations in Europe

21 October 2025

Travel platform Lonely Planet has published a list of best Halloween destinations to try in Europe and Romania’s famous region of Transylvania is at the top. Best known as the place where Dracula’s Castle is located, the Romanian region is also home to the Citadel of Sighişoara or the spooky Hoia-Baciu Forest in Cluj-Napoca.

“Forget trick-or-treating. Europeans tend to embrace the spooky side of Halloween. Sometimes creepy, sometimes theatrical, Halloween in Europe means techno raves in Paris, the birthplace of vampires in Transylvania and Gothic masquerades on Venetian canals,” author Ashley Parsons said.

At the top of the list, Transylvania is “best for total immersion.” 

“Spend just one weekend in October in the Transylvania region of Romania and you’ll see that the region is more than a host to Halloween ambiance; spookiness is integrated into its identity!” - reads the article, as quoted by Digi24.

As planning tip, Lonely Planet recommends readers to pack for chilly mountain weather and be prepared for fog, rain and cold nights.

The list also includes Paris and Broceliande in France, Zugarramurdi in Spain, York in England, the Biała Woda Reserve in Poland, Derry in Northern Ireland, Český Krumlov in the Czech Republic, Amsterdam in the Netherlands, and Venice in Italy.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Trifuion/Dreamstime.com)

