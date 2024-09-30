M&A

Leroy Merlin reportedly in talks to take over Kingfisher’s Brico Dépôt stores in Romania

30 September 2024

French DIY retailer Leroy Merlin is reportedly preferred by the UK group Kingfisher, which seeks to sell its 32 Brico Dépôt stores in Romania, according to Ziarul Financiar. Several other bidders expressed interest.

The deal would pinpoint Leroy Merlin’s ambition to surpass the market leader Dedeman within five years.

British group Kingfisher entered the local market in 2013 by acquiring the Bricostore stores, later renamed Brico Dépôt. In 2017, Kingfisher also bought the Praktiker stores from businessman Omer Susli and included them in its own chain. But in 2023, it closed down three stores in Giroc (near Timisoara), Oradea, and Suceava.

Brico Dépôt, which operates locally through the company Bricostore Romania, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON 1.5 bln (EUR 300 mln), down 6% compared to the previous year.

Romania’s DIY market is dominated by local player Dedeman, with other relevant players being Leroy Merlin and Hornbach.

Leroy Merlin plans to become the leader in the market within five years, as Leroy Merlin CEO Mathieu Bauduin said last fall in an interview for Ziarul Financiar. It currently has 21 stores with another one to be opened in October. 

The company’s turnover rose 6% y/y to RON 3.1 bln in 2023.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

French DIY retailer Leroy Merlin is reportedly preferred by the UK group Kingfisher, which seeks to sell its 32 Brico Dépôt stores in Romania, according to Ziarul Financiar. Several other bidders expressed interest.

The deal would pinpoint Leroy Merlin’s ambition to surpass the market leader Dedeman within five years.

British group Kingfisher entered the local market in 2013 by acquiring the Bricostore stores, later renamed Brico Dépôt. In 2017, Kingfisher also bought the Praktiker stores from businessman Omer Susli and included them in its own chain. But in 2023, it closed down three stores in Giroc (near Timisoara), Oradea, and Suceava.

Brico Dépôt, which operates locally through the company Bricostore Romania, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON 1.5 bln (EUR 300 mln), down 6% compared to the previous year.

Romania’s DIY market is dominated by local player Dedeman, with other relevant players being Leroy Merlin and Hornbach.

Leroy Merlin plans to become the leader in the market within five years, as Leroy Merlin CEO Mathieu Bauduin said last fall in an interview for Ziarul Financiar. It currently has 21 stores with another one to be opened in October. 

The company’s turnover rose 6% y/y to RON 3.1 bln in 2023.

