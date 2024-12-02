Legendary Romanian goalkeeper Helmuth Duckadam passes away

Helmuth Duckadam, the former star Romanian goalkeeper, passed away at the age of 65 at the Military Hospital in Bucharest on Monday, December 2.

Duckadam, nicknamed "The Hero of Seville,” played a decisive role in securing the only globally significant trophy in Romanian football history, through Steaua Bucuresti’s 1986 triumph against Barcelona. He saved all penalty kicks in the European Cup final of that year, bringing the trophy to his team.

The win remains the greatest achievement in Romanian football history, the only time after World War II that a Romanian football team went all the way and became European champions.

The legendary goalkeeper was born in the village of Semlac, Arad County, on April 1, 1959. He began playing football in 1975, then joined Steaua București in 1983, according to HotNews.ro.

The pinnacle of his career came during the 1985–1986 European Cup campaign. Throughout the tournament, but especially during the unforgettable final in Seville, Steaua vs. Barcelona (0–0, 2–0 on penalties), Duckadam delivered sensational performances, earning widespread acclaim.

An axillary aneurysm abruptly ended Duckadam’s career at the age of 27. After retiring from football, Duckadam worked for the Border Police in Arad County but retired early due to medical reasons.

A winner of the US Diversity Visa Lottery organized by the American embassy in Bucharest, Duckadam emigrated in 2003 with his then-wife, Ildiko, and one of their two children. However, he soon returned to Arad, unable to adjust to life in the US.

Duckadam faced several health issues throughout his life, the first immediately after his extraordinary performance in the 1986 final against Barcelona. A blood clot blocked circulation in his arm, requiring three additional surgeries on his arm in the coming years.

In 2004, the former Steaua player had knee surgery due to fluid buildup. Three months ago, Duckadam underwent open-heart surgery at the University Hospital in Bucharest for an enlarged aorta, the body’s largest artery, and valve replacement, as reported by GSP.

“I have 20 medications I need to take daily. Some are for blood coagulation, circulation, blood pressure, my stomach, or as gastric protection," Duckadam once recounted.

On March 25, 2008, Duckadam was decorated by the Romanian Presidency with the "Sports Merit" Order for his role in Steaua’s 1986 European Cup victory. On August 11, 2010, he accepted the honorary presidency of the football club FCSB, a position he resigned from in June 2020.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Bogdan Buda)