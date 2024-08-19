Transport

Romanian independent airline asks for permits to operate charter flights from Europe to US

19 August 2024

Romanian airline Legend Airlines has applied for authorization from the US Department of Transportation to operate charter flights between the European Union and the United States, according to Profit.ro quoting Ch-aviation.

Legend Airlines operates a fleet of four A340-300 aircraft, two of which are wet-leased to Neos Air of Italy. 

In June, the first direct flight between Romania and the USA, carried out by the airline HiSky, landed in New York after 20 years.

Legend Airlines is registered in the EU, established in 2020, and based in Bucharest. The fleet consists of aircraft from the Airbus A340 family, the only ones available in Romania and prepared for charter and ACMI flights.

The company's shareholders are Ramin Youresh and Timor Shahab, from Afghanistan, with citizenship from the United Arab Emirates.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Palabra/Dreamstime.com)

