Lasselsberger ponders relocating part of group’s activity from Hungary to Romania

Zalakerámia, a Hungarian ceramic tile maker part of the Austrian group Lasselsberger, is considering moving some production facilities from Hungary to Romania, most likely to Cluj, where the Austrian group already owns production facilities, Profit announced.

Lasselsberger owns Romanian ceramic tile maker Sanex in Cluj, where it is investing to increase the factory’s production capacity.

Zalakerámia told the Hungarian daily HVG that Lasselsberger decided to optimize production due to the general decline of the construction industry in Hungary.

The Hungarian company emphasized that the Lasselsberger investment taking place in Cluj can also be considered partly as an investment by Zalakerámia. Technically, Lasselsberger owns Sanex through its Hungarian subsidiary.

As part of the optimization, “some elements of the Zalakerámia’s factory unit in Romhány will be transferred to the production units of the company group abroad, and we plan to relocate other parts to the factory in Tófej,” the Hungarian company said.

Earlier this year, Profit announced that the Austrian group Lasselsberger is preparing the construction of a factory in Cluj.

(Photo: Roman Dombrowski/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com