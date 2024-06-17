Lactalis closes another dairy to streamline its operations in Romania

French group Lactalis announced it is closing its dairy factory in Miercurea Ciuc to concentrate its activity on the three milk processing facilities it operates in Campulung Moldovenesc (Suceava County), Oiejdea (Alba), and Sfantu Gheorghe (Covasna).

The decision does not affect the product portfolio of the Lactalis Romania brands in any way. The dairy products produced at Miercurea Ciuc will continue to be made in the other Romanian factories of the group, Economica.net reported.

The group said the 95 employees were announced and will be supported “as much as possible” in the coming period.

It is the sixth dairy Lactalis closed down in Romania, where the French group consolidated its leading position in the dairy market.

The factory in Miercurea Ciuc was purchased at the same time with that in Sfantu Gheorghe from the SigmaBleyzer investment fund in 2016. The other two units that remain active in the Lactalis group (in Campulung Moldovenesc and Oiejdea) were purchased from local entrepreneur Radu Ciurtin.

The Lactalis Romania group brings together 2,000 employees, 8 established Romanian brands (Zuzu, Albalact, Covalact de Ţară, LaDorna, Fulga, Rarăul, Bardezzi, Horeca Top), and recognized international brands (President, Galbani, Leerdammer, Parmalat, Santal).

Lactalis group collects the largest amount of milk locally - over 244 million litres of milk annually, selling over 220,000 tons of finished products every year and, cumulatively, has a turnover of over EUR 300 million (dairy products and natural juices), according to Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)