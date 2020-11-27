Danish retailer JYSK sees higher sales and profits in Romania

Danish furniture and home decor retailer JYSK recorded a turnover of RON 612.5 mln (EUR 127 mln) in Romania in the 2019-2020 financial year, up by 5.3% compared to the previous year.

The gross profit went up by 8.4% to RON 81.9 mln (EUR 17 mln).

"The results recorded in this financial year exceeded our expectations. It was a complicated year, with many ups and downs, with moments we hadn't thought we would witness. The sudden closure of all stores was followed by a safe reopening for our customers and employees. Customers wanted to redecorate their home or have more comfort at home," said Alex Bratu, Country Manager JYSK Romania and Bulgaria, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The product groups that recorded the highest sales increase are bed linen, mattresses, and home textiles, while the product groups that recorded the highest sales in the financial year were furniture and mattresses.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)