German retailer Lidl doubles the Christmas bonuses of its employees in Romania

German retailer Lidl, which operates 280 discount supermarkets and five logistics centers in Romania, will double the Christmas bonuses of its local employees this year.

Thus, all of Lidl Romania’s employees who have been with the company for more than six months will get a Christmas bonus of RON 800 (EUR 164) while new employees will get half that amount, the company announced in a press release.

For comparison, the minimum net wage in Romania is currently RON 1,346 (EUR 277).

However, Lidl is one of the top-paying employers in its sector. On March 1, Lidl increased the minimum monthly gross income paid to its employees to RON 4,000 (EUR 840). That is about RON 2,500 (EUR 520) per month in net terms, representing the highest minimum revenue in the local retail sector. The figure includes salary, meal vouchers, annual Easter and Christmas bonuses, as well as other types of bonuses.

As for extra-salary benefits, in September, Lidl introduced life insurance that covers both accidents and illness and is valid anywhere in the world. The insurance also covers special health services that employees may need in case of COVID-19 infection.

Lidl currently has 8,000 employees in Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)