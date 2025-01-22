JTI Romania, Top Employer 2025

News from Companies

JTI Romania is the Top Employer for the 12th year in a row, being ranked third amongst 44 companies locally awarded, after an assessment conducted by the Top Employers Institute. The company was rated for about 20 criteria such as leadership, talent acquisition, on-boarding, digital HR, work environment, career development, learning, ethics & integrity, diversity, equity & inclusion, well-being, rewards and recognition.

Alexander Pitchka, General Manager JTI Romania, Moldova, and Bulgaria: "This important recognition is part of our success story in Romania, written by our people, since 1993. We count on our employees for business achievements and JTI supports their professional growth and nurtures their success in every country where we operate. We are one of the leading Japanese investors in Romania and our journey of sustainable growth goes on. We will continue to invest locally, to be an employer of choice for our employees, to be a reliable partner for authorities, and to be involved in the community where we work and live”.

"Last year, the JTI factory celebrated 30 years since the first line started manufacturing locally. Over the years, we have grown, investing in our production capacities. We became a very complex factory, recognized within JTI globally for the high-quality standards. Now, about 75% of the products manufactured here go for export to more than 70 countries. These are the achievements of a top team, working for a Top Employer. I will use this opportunity to dedicate this award to our people, for their dedication and hard work”, added Klaus-Walter Thul, Factory Lead, JTI Romania.

"This certification is yet another proof of our excellent people & culture policies, enhanced year after year to match the company’ and employees’ needs. I would like to address to our future colleagues, by telling them that we are looking for people who are passionate about their journey, who want to be authentic, try lots of opportunities and bring the best version of themselves to life. Join us and you will get more than just a job – you will experience a great workplace, together with a special team”, said Milena Rajic, People & Culture Director JTI Romania, Moldova, and Bulgaria.

JTI has a total of about 1,500 employees in Romania, in the headquarters, the factory, in the global technological hub set in Bucharest and in over 30 sales offices throughout the country. JTI Romania also coordinates the Bulgarian and Moldovan markets.

JTI is one of the first multinationals established locally, since 1993. The company has invested over 300 million euros in the local market, plus around 30 million euros in social and cultural projects.

