British singer Jessie J returns to Romania for Electric Castle festival

British singer Jessie J, known for such hits as Nobody’s perfect or Price Tag, has joined the lineup of this year’s Electric Castle Festival. The event takes place between July 18 and July 22 at Bonţida, in Cluj county.

She is joining other confirmed names for this year’s edition of the festival, including Groove Armada, Mura Masa, Romare, Nothing But Thieves, Damien Marley, London Grammar, Netsky, Wolf Alice, JP Cooper and The Horrors.

Electric Castle is one of the most popular music events held in Romania. The organizers held a sales campaign in October 2017, during which they sold 12,000 passes for the 2018 edition, at special prices, even before announcing the lineup.

