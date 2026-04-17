Billboards against C-sections on display in Bucharest spark criticism

Billboards that discourage cesarean sections were spotted in Bucharest in the last week, sparking widespread condemnation from civil society and doctors who point to a lack of scientific proof. The messages on the billboards claim that medically-assisted cesarean births “remove the vital process of natural birth.”

The Romanian College of Physicians reacted to the campaign with a public statement on Tuesday, April 14, warning that the claims lack a scientific basis and that medical information must be correct and scientifically validated.

“Health misinformation or incomplete presentation of information does not represent simple opinions, but can constitute a real risk to the population’s health,” the College of Physicians warned, requesting that any public information campaign be transparent and clearly contain the identification data of the initiator or promoter of the campaign, according to ProTV.

Subsequently, the Romanian Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology expressed “deep concern” regarding the billboards that convey “simplistic, incomplete, and erroneous messages” about birth by cesarean section, unsupported by scientific evidence and which do not reflect current medical reality. According to the cited source, these can create “confusion and anxiety” among pregnant women, influencing “sensitive medical decisions,” which must be made together with the attending physician.

According to doctors, “health misinformation or incomplete presentation of information does not represent simple opinions, but can constitute a real risk to the population’s health.”

State institutions also took action regarding the scandal. The president of the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC), Békési Csaba, announced on Thursday, April 16, that the procedure to identify all entities involved in the conception, financing, and dissemination of the anti-cesarean messages distributed in Bucharest has been initiated, and their representatives have been invited to the institution’s headquarters.

According to the public official, “any public message that can influence consumer behavior must comply with strict standards of correctness, transparency, and scientific grounding, especially when it concerns the medical field.” After ANPC representatives meet with the initiators of the campaign, the institution will adopt a decision meant “to protect the public interest.”

On the political stage, environment minister Diana Buzoianu announced that she submitted a complaint to ANPC, Bucharest City Hall, and the sector city halls regarding the billboards, which she calls “fake news.”

“The billboards cannot remain with these messages in the public space, and there are also clear provisions with fines that can be applied,” Diana Buzoianu wrote on Thursday evening on Facebook. She stated that legislation in the field of advertising and health is being violated.

“Women do not need pseudo-science sold on advertising billboards. They need decent public services, advice from real professionals, and authorities that protect their rights,” Diana Buzoianu stated.

Similarly, Save Romania Union (USR) senator Cynthia Păun requested the urgent removal of the billboards, warning that they can influence sensitive medical decisions. “I gave birth twice by cesarean section, not because I ‘chose the easy way’ or because ‘I didn’t want to give birth naturally,’ but because it was the right decision, made together with my doctor, for my children and me,” she said.

“Turning a medical decision into a propaganda theme, pushed on billboards in the public space, is not only irresponsible, but deeply unfair to women. Women do not need to be convinced, judged, or corrected through such messages. They need to be correctly informed by medical staff and supported in the decisions they make for themselves and their children,” she further argued.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bekesi Csaba on Facebook)