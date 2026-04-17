Romania’s Football Federation chief to begin talks with Gheorghe Hagi for national team coach role

Romanian Football Federation (FRF) president Răzvan Burleanu announced that he has been mandated to begin negotiations with Gheorghe Hagi for the role of national team head coach. Discussions are already underway, and an agreement could be reached as early as next week.

“I have been mandated today by the Executive Committee to begin discussions for the appointment of the new head coach, in the person of Gheorghe Hagi,” Burleanu said, as reported by News.ro.

“Over time, we have very much wanted to work, in the interest of the national team, with Gheorghe Hagi. Unfortunately, for both sides, it has not been possible until now. This time, we believe there is a window of opportunity for Gică Hagi to return to the national team,” he added.

The decision follows a vote by the federation’s Executive Committee, where Hagi reportedly received the strongest backing among several candidates considered for the position. While Burleanu stopped short of confirming a preliminary agreement, he said there are currently no known obstacles to finalizing the deal.

At the same meeting, the Executive Committee unanimously approved the continuation of key federation officials, including Mihai Stoichiță as technical director.

Gheorghe Hagi, widely considered the greatest Romanian footballer of all time, would succeed Mircea Lucescu, whose contract as national team coach ended on April 2 this year. Lucescu passed away on April 7, following heart issues, at the age of 80.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)