Sports

Romania’s Football Federation chief to begin talks with Gheorghe Hagi for national team coach role

17 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Football Federation (FRF) president Răzvan Burleanu announced that he has been mandated to begin negotiations with Gheorghe Hagi for the role of national team head coach. Discussions are already underway, and an agreement could be reached as early as next week.

“I have been mandated today by the Executive Committee to begin discussions for the appointment of the new head coach, in the person of Gheorghe Hagi,” Burleanu said, as reported by News.ro.

“Over time, we have very much wanted to work, in the interest of the national team, with Gheorghe Hagi. Unfortunately, for both sides, it has not been possible until now. This time, we believe there is a window of opportunity for Gică Hagi to return to the national team,” he added.

The decision follows a vote by the federation’s Executive Committee, where Hagi reportedly received the strongest backing among several candidates considered for the position. While Burleanu stopped short of confirming a preliminary agreement, he said there are currently no known obstacles to finalizing the deal.

At the same meeting, the Executive Committee unanimously approved the continuation of key federation officials, including Mihai Stoichiță as technical director.

Gheorghe Hagi, widely considered the greatest Romanian footballer of all time, would succeed Mircea Lucescu, whose contract as national team coach ended on April 2 this year. Lucescu passed away on April 7, following heart issues, at the age of 80.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Normal
Sports

Romania’s Football Federation chief to begin talks with Gheorghe Hagi for national team coach role

17 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Football Federation (FRF) president Răzvan Burleanu announced that he has been mandated to begin negotiations with Gheorghe Hagi for the role of national team head coach. Discussions are already underway, and an agreement could be reached as early as next week.

“I have been mandated today by the Executive Committee to begin discussions for the appointment of the new head coach, in the person of Gheorghe Hagi,” Burleanu said, as reported by News.ro.

“Over time, we have very much wanted to work, in the interest of the national team, with Gheorghe Hagi. Unfortunately, for both sides, it has not been possible until now. This time, we believe there is a window of opportunity for Gică Hagi to return to the national team,” he added.

The decision follows a vote by the federation’s Executive Committee, where Hagi reportedly received the strongest backing among several candidates considered for the position. While Burleanu stopped short of confirming a preliminary agreement, he said there are currently no known obstacles to finalizing the deal.

At the same meeting, the Executive Committee unanimously approved the continuation of key federation officials, including Mihai Stoichiță as technical director.

Gheorghe Hagi, widely considered the greatest Romanian footballer of all time, would succeed Mircea Lucescu, whose contract as national team coach ended on April 2 this year. Lucescu passed away on April 7, following heart issues, at the age of 80.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 April 2026
Defense
CEO of weapons manufacturer Sig Sauer visits Romania to open talks with local contractors
17 April 2026
Entertainment
Bucharest City Hall launches free “Open Doors” weekend tours for the public
17 April 2026
Energy
EC opens in-depth investigation into Romanian state aid for nuclear reactor refurbishment
17 April 2026
Healthcare
Billboards against C-sections on display in Bucharest spark criticism
17 April 2026
Politics
Romanian Social Democrats reportedly prepare coalition boycott to force PM's resignation
17 April 2026
Macro
Romanian PM unveils SOE restructuring plan, including potential stock market listings
17 April 2026
Sports
Romania’s Football Federation chief to begin talks with Gheorghe Hagi for national team coach role
17 April 2026
Society
Romania’s population could shrink by nearly a quarter by 2100, Eurostat says