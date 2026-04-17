CEO of weapons manufacturer Sig Sauer visits Romania to open talks with local contractors

Ron Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Sig Sauer, the largest supplier of small arms and advanced defense solutions to the US Military, and manufacturer of the M8 rifle selected by the US Army under the Next Generation Squad Weapon program, visited Romania from April 14 to 16 to establish contacts with local producers.

The CEO visited Cugir in Alba County and Bucharest to assess the potential for industrial partnerships with Romanian defense manufacturers and open a series of bilateral discussions with relevant industry and institutional stakeholders.

The visit was also meant to map local industrial capabilities compatible with the Sig Sauer portfolio, identify potential subcontracting and co-manufacturing partners, and assess conditions for a long-term industrial commitment in Romania.

Cugir is host to an industrial platform that has supplied weapons systems to the armed forces of dozens of states and trained generations of specialists in individual weapons manufacturing. Nova Modul SRL, Fabrica de Arme Cugir, and S. Uzina Mecanica Cugir S.A. remain some of the most established centers of technical competence in the region in this field.

Aside from production, Romania could also be a buyer of arms. Like many other EU states, the country committed to boosting its defense spending in the wake of the Ukraine war. However, equipping the Romanian Army with a modern, NATO-compatible assault rifle is one of the longest-standing unresolved items in Romania’s modernization agenda, according to a press release from Sig Sauer. The manufacturer would like to fill that necessity.

“Romania has the industrial base, the workforce, and the strategic position to become a genuine contributor to European defense production. We are here to understand how Sig Sauer can build a long-lasting strategic project here, together with its Romanian partners,” said Ron Cohen, CEO.

Sig Sauer is established in Romania through SSI Legion SRL, a recently registered subsidiary based in Cugir that has completed all compliant steps required to operate as a licensed arms manufacturer on Romanian territory. The company seeks to bring industrial know-how to Romania and develop as a producer.

“Romania is not an export market for us. It is an industrial platform. What we are building here, step by step, with real local partners, is a production and technology transfer capability with long-term regional relevance. This visit is part of the foundation we are laying,” added Paul J. Strebel, International Business Executive at Sig Sauer, who accompanied CEO Ron Cohen throughout the visit.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)