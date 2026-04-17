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Bucharest City Hall launches free “Open Doors” weekend tours for the public

17 April 2026

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Bucharest City Hall announced the launch of a new “Open Doors” initiative, offering free guided tours of its historic headquarters every weekend. The program aims to give the public access to one of the capital’s landmark buildings and highlight its architectural and historical significance, the institution said.

The tours are organized free of charge for groups of 10 to 20 people, and prior registration is required.

The first visits began on Friday, April 17, with around 140 people expected to tour the building on the opening day. 

In April, tours are scheduled on Fridays between 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., while starting in May, visits will take place on Saturdays and Sundays with updated hours.

The guided tours are conducted by partners from the “Bucureștiul Povestit” project, with volunteer guides, including history students from the University of Bucharest, set to join from late April. Additional professional guides are expected to participate in the future.

Visitors must register online in advance - here - and select their preferred time slot, with bookings closing each Thursday before the weekend tours. Groups enter through the main entrance on Regina Elisabeta Boulevard and follow a structured route through publicly accessible areas of the building, accompanied by a guide and a City Hall representative.

The building, located near Cișmigiu Park, was built between 1906 and 1910 and designed by architect Petre Antonescu. Originally serving as the Palace of the Ministry of Public Works, it has been restored and expanded over time after suffering damage during both World Wars and remains one of Bucharest’s notable historic monuments.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti)

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Positive Romania
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Entertainment

Bucharest City Hall launches free “Open Doors” weekend tours for the public

17 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest City Hall announced the launch of a new “Open Doors” initiative, offering free guided tours of its historic headquarters every weekend. The program aims to give the public access to one of the capital’s landmark buildings and highlight its architectural and historical significance, the institution said.

The tours are organized free of charge for groups of 10 to 20 people, and prior registration is required.

The first visits began on Friday, April 17, with around 140 people expected to tour the building on the opening day. 

In April, tours are scheduled on Fridays between 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., while starting in May, visits will take place on Saturdays and Sundays with updated hours.

The guided tours are conducted by partners from the “Bucureștiul Povestit” project, with volunteer guides, including history students from the University of Bucharest, set to join from late April. Additional professional guides are expected to participate in the future.

Visitors must register online in advance - here - and select their preferred time slot, with bookings closing each Thursday before the weekend tours. Groups enter through the main entrance on Regina Elisabeta Boulevard and follow a structured route through publicly accessible areas of the building, accompanied by a guide and a City Hall representative.

The building, located near Cișmigiu Park, was built between 1906 and 1910 and designed by architect Petre Antonescu. Originally serving as the Palace of the Ministry of Public Works, it has been restored and expanded over time after suffering damage during both World Wars and remains one of Bucharest’s notable historic monuments.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti)

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Positive Romania
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