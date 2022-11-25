Jens Stoltenberg comes to Romania to lead meeting of NATO foreign affairs ministers

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will travel to Romania between November 28 and 30 to lead the Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs. The event will take place at the Palace of the Parliament in Bucharest.

Stoltenberg will also participate in the annual Aspen – GMF Bucharest Forum, where he will give a speech on November 29, according to an official press release.

On November 28, the NATO chief will also meet with President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu. The following day's agenda includes a meeting with social democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu, president of the Chamber of Deputies.

In February this year, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited the Mihail Kogălniceanu Military Base in Constanta county, eastern Romania, to greet the US troops deployed to Romania.

A NATO Battle Group was established in Romania in May. It contributes to strengthening the Euro-Atlantic security on NATO's Eastern Flank in the context of continued Russian aggression in Ukraine.

(Photo source: Palinchak/Dreamstime.com)