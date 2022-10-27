Politics

Romania to host meeting of NATO foreign affairs ministers for the first time

27 October 2022
Romania will host a formal meeting of foreign ministers from NATO member countries for the first time ever. The meeting will take place on November 29-30 at the Palace of the Parliament in Bucharest.

Minister of foreign affairs Bogdan Aurescu will represent Romania and host the meeting together with NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg.

The minister already unveiled the logo of the event in a Twitter post. It is a collage that includes the NATO logo and Bucharest’s Arch of Triumph.

Aside from NATO member countries, Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina will also take part in the meeting. New NATO members Sweden and Finland will also participate. The agenda will include sessions regarding the implementation of decisions taken during the NATO summit in Madrid, the war in Ukraine, energy security, and partners.

It is the first that Romania will host a meeting of NATO foreign affairs ministers, according to Digi24. Back in 2008, the country hosted the NATO summit.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bogdan Aurescu on Twitter)

