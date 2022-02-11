Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 02/11/2022 - 13:53
Politics

Romania photo of the day: NATO chief visits RO military base as US troops arrive in the country

11 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Romanian president Klaus Iohannis visited the Mihail Kogălniceanu Military Base in Constanta county on Friday, February 11, to greet the US troops deployed to Romania. (Photo source: Presidency.ro)

About 1,000 American soldiers have been deployed to Romania. The first convoy of military equipment entered the country on the evening of February 9, at the Nădlac border point, in Arad country, and arrived at the Kogălniceanu base on Friday morning.

In a joint press conference with president Iohannis, Jens Stoltenberg said Romania is a "strong and committed NATO ally" and thanked it for its significant contributions to the Alliance.

"Romania does not stand alone. Fighter jets from Germany and Italy are here to protect and to defend all Allies. And to help to keep your skies safe," the NATO chief said.

"As we speak, one thousand US troops are deploying to this base, bringing the total number of US service members to almost two thousand at this base. This is a powerful demonstration of transatlantic unity. And North America's ironclad commitment to the defence of Europe," he added.

Jens Stoltenberg also said that the Black Sea is "a region of vital strategic importance" to NATO and reiterated that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is a defensive one, with a primary task to preserve peace.

"We do that today by making sure that there is no room for misunderstanding or miscalculation about our commitment and readiness to protect Romania and all other NATO Allies. This is even more important in light of Russia's unjustified military build-up in and around Ukraine, including in the Black Sea region," he said at the Romanian military base.

Jens Stoltenberg and Klaus Iohannis
Photo: Presidency.ro

In his turn, president Klaus Iohannis said this visit happened at a crucial moment for the Euro-Atlantic security.

"We are witnessing a sharp deterioration in security near Ukraine and the Black Sea area, near the eastern flank of the Alliance. The current crisis is not a regional one but affects the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic area. Your visit takes place just as a thousand US troops arrive in Romania. These two events are a clear proof of NATO and US support for Romania's security in the current context of tension and instability," the Romanian president stated, according to Biziday.ro.

He also said that the diplomatic dialogue should continue with Russia in order to de-escalate the situation and reiterated "Romania's support for the integrity, sovereignty and independence of Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine and their right to build their future on European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations."

Both the NATO Secretary General and the Romanian president also reconfirmed the defensive role of the anti-missile system in Deveselu, Romania. "Russia's rhetoric is false. The shield is part of a larger frame of defensive missiles, we have nothing to hide," Iohannis said, according to G4media.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/03/2022 - 08:32
03 February 2022
Politics
The US relocates 1,000 troops from Germany to Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 02/11/2022 - 13:53
Politics

Romania photo of the day: NATO chief visits RO military base as US troops arrive in the country

11 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Romanian president Klaus Iohannis visited the Mihail Kogălniceanu Military Base in Constanta county on Friday, February 11, to greet the US troops deployed to Romania. (Photo source: Presidency.ro)

About 1,000 American soldiers have been deployed to Romania. The first convoy of military equipment entered the country on the evening of February 9, at the Nădlac border point, in Arad country, and arrived at the Kogălniceanu base on Friday morning.

In a joint press conference with president Iohannis, Jens Stoltenberg said Romania is a "strong and committed NATO ally" and thanked it for its significant contributions to the Alliance.

"Romania does not stand alone. Fighter jets from Germany and Italy are here to protect and to defend all Allies. And to help to keep your skies safe," the NATO chief said.

"As we speak, one thousand US troops are deploying to this base, bringing the total number of US service members to almost two thousand at this base. This is a powerful demonstration of transatlantic unity. And North America's ironclad commitment to the defence of Europe," he added.

Jens Stoltenberg also said that the Black Sea is "a region of vital strategic importance" to NATO and reiterated that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is a defensive one, with a primary task to preserve peace.

"We do that today by making sure that there is no room for misunderstanding or miscalculation about our commitment and readiness to protect Romania and all other NATO Allies. This is even more important in light of Russia's unjustified military build-up in and around Ukraine, including in the Black Sea region," he said at the Romanian military base.

Jens Stoltenberg and Klaus Iohannis
Photo: Presidency.ro

In his turn, president Klaus Iohannis said this visit happened at a crucial moment for the Euro-Atlantic security.

"We are witnessing a sharp deterioration in security near Ukraine and the Black Sea area, near the eastern flank of the Alliance. The current crisis is not a regional one but affects the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic area. Your visit takes place just as a thousand US troops arrive in Romania. These two events are a clear proof of NATO and US support for Romania's security in the current context of tension and instability," the Romanian president stated, according to Biziday.ro.

He also said that the diplomatic dialogue should continue with Russia in order to de-escalate the situation and reiterated "Romania's support for the integrity, sovereignty and independence of Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine and their right to build their future on European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations."

Both the NATO Secretary General and the Romanian president also reconfirmed the defensive role of the anti-missile system in Deveselu, Romania. "Russia's rhetoric is false. The shield is part of a larger frame of defensive missiles, we have nothing to hide," Iohannis said, according to G4media.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/03/2022 - 08:32
03 February 2022
Politics
The US relocates 1,000 troops from Germany to Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks