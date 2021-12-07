International and local artists join lineup of Jazz in the Park festival in Cluj-Napoca

The lineup of the 2021 Jazz in the Park festival in Cluj-Napoca includes both international and local artists. The eighth edition of the event, scheduled for September 2-5, will be held in several venues in the Transylvanian city.

The headliners of this year's edition are Fatoumata Diawara, the Malian artist who combines folk, blues, jazz and pop music with traditional African sounds, jazz and hip-hop singer José James and his special guest Taali (US), and the formidable guitarist Dominic Miller (Argentina-US). All are set to perform in the Ethnographic Park.

Fanfare Ciocarlia (Romania) will open the festival on the evening of September 2.

The lineup also includes Hania Rani (Poland), Nik Bärtsch (Switzerland), Marco Mezquida (Spain), Ron Minis (Israel), Taraf de Caliu (Romania), Balkan Taksim (Romania), Taraful de Varbilau (Romania), Sorin Zlat Trio (Romania), Teodor Pop Solo (Romania), Bogdan Vaida (Romania), and VRTW Artists - Dodo, Bully, Puiu, UFe, Karak, Iorga.

The USAMV campus will welcome artists such as Moonlight Breakfast (Romania), Mörk (Hungary), Kornelia Binicevicz DJ set (Poland) and Habibi Funk DJ set (Germany). At the same time, the Iulius Parc stage will be mainly dedicated to Romanian jazz musicians.

One-day tickets and full passes can be purchased online at Entertix.ro. Children under the age of 7 can attend the event free of charge but accompanied by one or two adults who have individual tickets or full passes valid for that day.

To give a chance to as many jazz lovers as possible to participate in this year's concerts, the organizers decided that access to the festival should be done based on the vaccination certificate, negative PCR and antigen tests, and the certificate of COVID-19 antibodies. There will also be the option to take free rapid tests at the clinics recommended by the organizers.

Further details about the event are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)