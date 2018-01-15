Japan’s PM comes to Romania on Tuesday

Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe will make an official visit to Romania on Tuesday, the first such visit by a Japanese PM. He will have meetings with president Klaus Iohannis and prime minister Mihai Tudose.

Abe is on a tour in Eastern Europe, which also includes visits to Bulgaria, Serbia, and the Baltics. He visited Bulgaria on Sunday and met prime minister Boiko Borisov, who promised him that Bulgaria would support an early implementing of the free trade agreement between the European Union and Japan.

The commercial relations between Romania and Japan are rather low. Romania’s exports to Japan amount to some EUR 400 million while the imports stand at EUR 230 million. Japanese investors are active in Romania especially in the automotive sector.

