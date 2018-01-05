Japan’s prime minister makes first official visit to Romania

Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe will make an official visit to Romania at the middle of January, during a tour in several Eastern European countries. This will be the first visit by a Japanese prime minister in Romania in the last century.

Shinzo Abe will also visit Bulgaria, Serbia, and the Baltic states, namely Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. “I will expand the borders of Japanese diplomacy while confirming our tight coordination over the North Korean problem and other urgent matters for the international community,” Abe said in a meeting Between his cabinet and the ruling coalition, according to Digi24.

The Japanese prime minister’s Easter European tour will take place between January 12 and January 17.

Japan, the world’s third biggest economy, is only the 25th biggest foreign investor in Romania, according to official data from the Trade Registry’s Office. Japanese investors held stakes in 348 Romanian companies worth little over EUR 180 million, at the end of November 2017. Japanese investors are mainly active in the automotive sector.

(Photo source: Japan – The Government of Japan Facebook page)