Young Romanian develops system allowing bag-based return of recyclable packaging

A young Romanian has developed a new system that allows people to return entire bags of recyclable packaging at once, replacing the traditional method of inserting bottles one by one into reverse-vending machines. The concept, called IZI, was created by Ștefan Parascanu, who returned to Romania after studying and working in the United Kingdom.

The idea emerged during an informal competition among friends to see who could feed packaging into a return machine the fastest, according to the press release. Parascanu noticed the process was slow and inconvenient, and began exploring whether deposits could instead be collected by simply dropping off a labeled bag.

The solution he developed enables users to scan a QR code with a dedicated app, apply an automatically printed label to their bag, and deposit it into the container. Shortly after drop-off, the deposit value is transferred directly to the user's bank card.

Ştefan Parascanu, a graduate of the University of Manchester with degrees in Business Studies and Economics, previously interned at Barclays' London headquarters before returning home to help with his family's business. He spent months refining the prototype and testing the system with users.

IZI operates through patented technology and a network of smart containers linked to a mobile app, the same source said. The process is quick and removes many of the inconveniences associated with traditional return systems, including queues or rejected items.

"I wanted to create a system I would enjoy using myself: fast, clean, and hassle-free. If recycling becomes as simple as throwing out the trash, people will recycle more. IZI is not just a technical solution, but a shift in mindset," said Ștefan Parascanu, the founder of IZI.

Following the testing phase, IZI is now entering its official launch stage. The app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play, where users can also view the map of container locations. According to the map, the first machines can be found in Iași.

(Photo source: press release)