Bike-sharing network i'Velo relaunches with 450 bikes available in Bucharest

Bike-sharing network i'Velo has relaunched with 450 regular and electric bikes available in Bucharest at 26 physical and 60 virtual rental stations, along with a new mobile app.

Another novelty is that the physical stations can also be used as public parking spaces by those who use their own bikes. They are fitted with permanent video monitoring.

“In a context where Romania is faced with EC infringement procedures over air quality and its monitoring, i’Velo emerges as a real solution to decongest urban traffic and improve quality of life in the city,” an announcement quoted by G4media.ro reads.

Besides the project’s established locations, i’Velo now reaches Bucharest’s District 6, with physical and virtual stations. As such, bikes can be found at stations at: myhive Iride, Operei Square, Sky Tower, Triumph Arch, Romană Square, Alba Iulia Square, Unirii Square, University, Revoluției Square, Victoriei Square, Aviatorilor, Tineretului Park, Regele Mihai I Park, IOR Park, One Verdi, Skanska, S-PARK, myhive Metroffice, Aviatorilor Boulevard, Charles de Gaulle Square, One Floreasca City, One Herăstrău Towers, Leu Dormitories, Parliament Palace, Gheorghe Șincai, Agronomie Campus, Gorjului subway station, Crângași subway station, Liniei Park, Drumul Taberei Park, and Constantin Brâncuși subway station.

The city’s network of bike lanes currently spans 56.3 kilometers, with 25.38 km functional and 30.92 km not meeting the minimum standards, according to the Velo Masterplan quoted by Profit.ro. The development of more than 550 kilometers of bike lanes is planned by 2035.

(Photo: i'Velo)

simona@romania-insider.com