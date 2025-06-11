Bucharest plans over 550 km of new bike lanes under Velo Masterplan

Bucharest is set to expand its cycling infrastructure with the development of more than 550 kilometers of bike lanes by 2035, according to the new Velo Masterplan unveiled by interim general mayor Stelian Bujduveanu.

The strategic document, now finalized after months of consultations and public debates, outlines the creation of a citywide cycling network aimed at connecting homes with workplaces, schools, public institutions, and commercial areas. It includes 150 km of primary bike routes and 415 km of secondary routes.

The plan also includes supporting infrastructure such as bike racks, dedicated parking, clear traffic regulations, and well-structured routes.

“For me, the completion of the Velo Masterplan is an important moment. After months of work, consultations, and debates, the document is ready, and I will soon submit it to the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest for approval,” Stelian Bujduveanu said on Wednesday, June 11.

Implementation of the bike lane network will be carried out through cooperation between Bucharest’s City Hall and the six sectoral administrations. The next step is approval by the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest, after which feasibility studies will begin.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Stelian Bujduveanu)