Romania-Poland cultural season: Iosif Király solo show to open in Łódź

The Old Memories Are Getting More Persistent, an exhibition of photographic and videos works by Iosif Király, is set to open at the Museum of the City of Łódź as part of Fotofestiwal – the International Festival of Photography in Łódź.

The show, the artist’s first solo one in Poland, is part of the Romania-Poland 2024-25 Cultural Season. It will open in the presence of the artist and of curator Roxana Trestioreanu.

The works in the exhibition featuring a number of the artist’s favorite themes: synchronicity, symmetry, and the feeling of déjà vu or false recognition. It “gives visitors the opportunity to see how the artist perceives and translates into images the way in which the mechanisms of memory operate.”

Király, a visual artist, architect, and educator, was active in the 1980s in the international mail-art network, an art movement originated by the Fluxus group. In 1995 he was one of the founders of the Department of Photography and Dynamic Image at the National University of Arts in Bucharest, wherehe still teaches. In addition to his own career as an artist, Király has also taken part in various collaborative projects, the best known being the subREAL group. Since 2000 he has initiated, run, and implemented several interdisciplinary arts research projects, including RO-Archive, an extensive visual document of the changes that have occurred in post-communist Romania.

Roxana Trestioreanu is a visual artist, curator, and associate professor at the National University of Arts in Bucharest. She is one of the founders of the Department of Photography and Dynamic Image. Since 1981, she has exhibited artist books, paintings, drawings, installations, experimental film, textile miniatures, objects, mail-art, and photography. She has initiated, managed, and participated in research projects developed by the National University of the Arts Bucharest, the European League of Institutes of the Arts, and the Goethe Institute, among others. Her work relates to human rights, feminism, and new media and is held in both public and private collections.

While the festival lasts for 10 days, as of June 13, the exhibition, which opens on June 15, will be on display until August 25.

More on the Romania-Poland 2024-25 Cultural Season here.

(Photo: Reconstruction - LA Getty Museum 2a, 2012 from the Romanian Cultural Institute Warsaw)

