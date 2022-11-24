Investments in Romania’s smaller-sized airports continue

The airports in Suceava and Iasi, in northeastern Romania, will be developed under projects worth EUR 13 mln and EUR 4 mln, respectively, financed from the European Union’s budget. In addition, the Government will finance a broader EUR 40 mln expansion project at the Maramures airport in Baia Mare. All three airports are international.

Meanwhile, a new international airport is being completed in Brasov, central Romania.

At the airport in Iasi, the third-largest airport in the country by the number of passengers served (after the airports in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca), two projects aimed at acquiring equipment for improving security will be carried out, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The number of passengers served by the airport in H1 increased by 10% compared to the same period in 2019 (before the Covid-19 crisis) to 690,000. The shifting of airport activity from Moldova helped Iasi airport surpass the airport in Timisoara in terms of passengers.

The project carried out at the airport of Suceava (RON 65 mln or EUR 13 mln) is also aimed at increasing security, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The projects at the two airports, financed from the EU budget, should be completed in 2023.

As regards the larger project funded by Romania’s Government at Maramures International Airport, a new terminal with a capacity of 450 passengers per hour will be built - besides supplementary investments aimed at improving security.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Liviu Chirica)