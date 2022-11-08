Local authorities in Romania plan EUR 600 mln investments in airports, 75% financed by EU

The Romanian local authorities are planning investments worth EUR 600 mln to boost regional airports, Ziarul Financiar daily estimated based on the major projects announced so far.

The list includes the sole project for a new airport, the EUR 130 mln airport located at Brasov that is going to be commissioned this year.

The airport in Craiova will begin the largest expansion investment at the local level. A new terminal will be built for air cargo transport under a project envisaged to cost around EUR 100 mln. Through this project, Craiova aims to become a development pole for the entire southwestern region of Oltenia.

The financing for the projects drafted by local authorities is provided from multiple sources: mostly the European Union's budget, but also the national budget, the local administration budgets, and the airports' revenues.

"The regional airports are all carrying out very important infrastructure works, 75% financed from European funds, with the rest of the money coming from the state funds while we, the airports, have a contribution depending on the size, the project," said David Ciceo, president of the Association of Romanian Airports and director of Cluj Airport.

