International visitor count in Romania still lags by 45% compared to 2019

Romania is not one of Europeans' favorite destinations, as less than 1% of them indicated it as the target of their next travel.

The country still posts a 45% lag behind international arrivals compared to 2019 and a 39% decline in the number of nights booked compared to 2019 as well, according to the data of the investment platform eToro, based on the latest quarterly report of the European Travel Commission (ETC), quoted by Wall-street.ro.

The preferred countries for Europeans' next trip are France, Spain, Italy, Germany and Greece, according to the latest survey by the European Travel Commission. Thus, the top three countries for a leisure trip are France, Italy and Spain, while Austria, Germany and Spain are the top three countries for business travel.

(Photo: Anyaberkut/ Dreamstime)

